Bridgeport News: Update in Fatal Stabbing

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man who was stabbed to death behind a social club in the East End of the city early Friday morning. The victim was identified as Kyle Allen LeBlanc from Southington, Ct. He was most recently residing in Stratford.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1st, the Stratford Police responded to a report of a person laying in the street bleeding near the intersection of Stratford Ave. and Bruce Ave. Officers subsequently found the victim there deceased, as a result of multiple stab wounds.

They then located what is believed to be the initial a crime scene behind the Thirty Plus Social Club at 1985 Stratford Ave. in Bridgeport.

Detectives from the Bridgeport Police Major Crimes Unit have processed both scenes. Bridgeport Police Homicide Detectives are conducting interviews and following substantial leads.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at: (203) 581-5243.

The Bridgeport Police Department sends its condolences to the family of Kyle Allen LeBlanc.