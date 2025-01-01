DoingItLocal

Trumbull, CT — A Bridgeport teenager was arrested on December 31 after allegedly robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint and stealing the victim’s dirt bike on Trumbull’s “Rails to Trails” path.

Police identified the suspect as Giovanni DeJesus, 19, of East Main Street, Bridgeport. Around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the area near White Plains Road and Quarry Road, where the young victim reported being confronted by a group on dirt bikes. According to police, DeJesus pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the dirt bike before fleeing toward Bridgeport.

Bridgeport officers quickly located DeJesus on Palisade Avenue, where he was apprehended. Police recovered a Glock 19 handgun modified to be fully automatic, along with a 30-round magazine and additional ammunition. The stolen dirt bike was later found in DeJesus’ residence and returned to the owner.

DeJesus, a convicted felon recently released from prison, is on the state’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry. He now faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Held on a $300,000 bond, DeJesus is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on January 14, 2025. No injuries were reported in the incident.