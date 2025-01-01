DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Teen Arrested After Trumbull Armed Robbery of Dirt Bike

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 1, 2025

Trumbull, CT — A Bridgeport teenager was arrested on December 31 after allegedly robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint and stealing the victim’s dirt bike on Trumbull’s “Rails to Trails” path.

Police identified the suspect as Giovanni DeJesus, 19, of East Main Street, Bridgeport. Around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the area near White Plains Road and Quarry Road, where the young victim reported being confronted by a group on dirt bikes. According to police, DeJesus pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the dirt bike before fleeing toward Bridgeport.

Bridgeport officers quickly located DeJesus on Palisade Avenue, where he was apprehended. Police recovered a Glock 19 handgun modified to be fully automatic, along with a 30-round magazine and additional ammunition. The stolen dirt bike was later found in DeJesus’ residence and returned to the owner.

DeJesus, a convicted felon recently released from prison, is on the state’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry. He now faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Held on a $300,000 bond, DeJesus is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on January 14, 2025. No injuries were reported in the incident.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

