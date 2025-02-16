GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL EFFECTIVE SUNDAY EVENING

Anyone in Need of Shelter Is Urged To Call 2-1-1 or Visit 211ct.org For a List of Locations

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience a blast of arctic temperatures and breezy winds over the next several days, he is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

During this period, overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. Coupled with steady winds, it will feel like it is below zero during the overnights for much of next week.

Anyone in need of shelter or a warming center is urged to call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to find available locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.

“Following the snow and freezing rain that is expected to move into the state beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning, it’s looking like abnormally cold air will settle into the region, causing it to feel brutally cold for much of the week,” Governor Lamont said. “With the kind of arctic air that is headed our way, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. Spending long periods of time outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, but it can also be fatal. Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut, and transportation can be provided if needed.”

The purpose of the state’s severe cold weather protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

The following actions are implemented while the protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.