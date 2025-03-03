Bridgeport Man Arrested with Stolen Firearm and Juveniles in Vehicle

Bridgeport, CT – On February 26, 2025, Officer Fischetti conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing multiple violations. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Andre J. Lewison of Bridgeport, was accompanied by three juveniles.

During the stop, officers discovered a loaded black Stoeger STR-9C handgun with a laser inside the vehicle. The firearm, which was later determined to be stolen out of North Carolina, contained a 13-round magazine with 13 live 9mm rounds.

Lewison was charged with failure to display plates and having tinted auto glass. He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm, and illegal alteration of firearm indents. Additionally, he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. His bond was set at $50,000.

The three juveniles in the vehicle were also charged. They were issued summons and released to their parents. Authorities continue to investigate the case.