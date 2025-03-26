Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust in Greenfield Drive

On March 20, 2025, K9 Officer J. Albani and Officer N. Heis stopped a vehicle on Greenfield Drive for motor vehicle violations and suspicious activity. The driver, Marcus Acosta (28) of Meriden, was handing over his documentation when officers noticed a large amount of marijuana and packaging materials in the backseat. Acosta was taken into custody without incident, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 18.4 lbs. of marijuana, $3,954 in cash, and two cell phones.

Acosta was charged with operating a drug factory (21a-277(c)) and possession with intent to sell over 1kg of cannabis (21a-278(b(1D))* with bond set at $250,000. He was also issued an infraction for illegal tinted windows (14-99g(g)).