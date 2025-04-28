Ansonia Street Takeover

A large crowd of 50 to 100 people and several dozen cars took over the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street in Ansonia early Saturday morning, with some damaging a police car when an officer arrived. The crowd dispersed once more officers responded, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

From the Ansonia Police:

On April 26, 2025 at about 12:25 A.M., the Ansonia Police Department received multiple reports of a possible street takeover and fireworks being shot off at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street. The first officer on scene encountered a between 50 and 100 people in the street with several dozen cars in the road, some of which were driving erratically. A group approached the officer’s car, with at least one of them jumping onto the hood of the police car while the others started to surround it. The officer attempted to back away and struck a car that was parked. The group continued to advance on the officer and began to throw objects at his car, damaging the car. Once more police officers arrived the crowd dispersed entering Route 8 going both north and south. No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and we have begun to identify suspects. There is a video circulating on social meeting depicting some of the incident, we ask that you do not share or re-post the video as it gives groups like this the social media recognition they are trying to gain.