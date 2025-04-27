Bridgeport Schools Strengthen Student Mental Health Services

Bridgeport, CT — April 25, 2025 — Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS) is taking a major step forward in student mental health support, celebrating the expansion of a vital partnership with Effective School Solutions (ESS). Local leaders, state legislators, and education officials recently gathered to mark the growth of the initiative, which aims to meet the increasing mental health needs of Bridgeport students with sustainable, cost-effective strategies.

Through the partnership, BPS and ESS are creating a comprehensive mental health continuum that prioritizes inclusion-based practices and provides critical emotional and behavioral support within the school community. The initiative directly addresses statewide challenges, including the rising demand for specialized mental health services, the growing costs of out-of-district placements, and the need for scalable support models.

Key outcomes from the collaboration are already visible. A dedicated ESS team of 10 professionals currently supports 147 students across six high-need Bridgeport schools, providing intensive clinical care and wraparound services. In addition to direct support, ESS is also training staff at the district’s Behavioral Learning Centers, equipping them to better meet students’ mental health needs.

One of the most significant achievements has been reducing the need for costly outplacements. So far, 35 students have been able to return to in-district programs, saving Bridgeport Public Schools an estimated $2.7 million.

The results from the strengthened partnership are striking:

Absenteeism: 73% of students with chronic absenteeism have significantly reduced their absences.

Behavioral Improvement: 70% of students with prior disciplinary issues have seen a major decrease in incidents.

Academic Performance: 69% of students with GPAs below 2.0 have either maintained or improved their grades.

Parent Satisfaction: 93% of parents and caregivers report being satisfied or very satisfied with the support their children are receiving.

“This partnership with ESS is a game-changer for our district,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools. “By integrating mental health services within our schools, we are addressing critical needs and ensuring our students have the support to succeed both academically and emotionally. This collaboration is a model for how we can create lasting impact.”

Bridgeport Public Schools, which serves more than 20,000 students across 40 schools, is committed to expanding this work to build a sustainable, inclusive support system that ensures all students have access to the mental health services they need to thrive.

For more information, visit www.bridgeportedu.net