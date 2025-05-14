Bridgeport

Structure Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

May 14, 2025

Fire department update: At approximately 9:00 am, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the 50 block of Sedgewick Street for a structure fire. Arriving units found a fire in the rear of the building. The fire was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The American Red Cross is relocating the displaced residents; 6 adults and 2 children.

Report of a fire on Sedgewick Street by North Ave in Bridgeport. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and knocked down the fire and secured the building. The fire is out at this time. Red cross is on the way to relocate several families affected by the fire.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

