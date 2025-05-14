Fire department update: At approximately 9:00 am, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the 50 block of Sedgewick Street for a structure fire. Arriving units found a fire in the rear of the building. The fire was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The American Red Cross is relocating the displaced residents; 6 adults and 2 children.

