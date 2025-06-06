Teen Taken Down in Ansonia Street Takeover Mayhem

The Ansonia Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on both juvenile and motor vehicle charges for his involvement in the April 26, 2025, street takeover on Wakelee Avenue. Due to his age the name of the suspect will not be released; the motor vehicle charges regarding the incident will be separate from the juvenile charges and will be adjudicated at Derby Superior Court.

On May 15, 2025, the male was charged with Riot First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Riot First Degree and Reckless Endangerment First Degree and held by Juvenile Court.

On June 4, 2025, the male was charged with Reckless Driving, Racing, Operating without a License, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Operating with No Insurance. He was held on $25,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on June 6, 2025.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

