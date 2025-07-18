Jose Morales Sentenced to 65 Years as Search for Vanessa Morales Continues

This morning Judge Murphy sentenced Jose Morales to 65 years in jail, 60 years for his conviction in the homicide of Christine Holloway and 5 years for tampering with evidence in the case. Chief Williams and the entire Ansonia Police Department offer our condolences to the family and friends of Christine and hope that this brings them some closure in the senseless death of Christine. We would also like to recognize the careful and conscientious deliberation of the jury in reaching their verdict, along with the hard work of Senior Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Howie Stein, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Marc Durso, Inspector Hyatt, Inspector Winkler and the entire staff of the Ansonia/Milford State’s Attorney Office.

The Ansonia Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of Vanessa Morales. The homicide of Christine Holloway was only one aspect of the investigation and with that resolved our next goal is to determine what happened to Vanessa. The Detective Bureau continually reviews the case and will now begin to review the court transcripts for any new information. The two photos with this release are pictures of Vanessa from 2019 and an aged progressed photo to 2025. We encourage anyone with information to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553