CONNECTICUT TO CELEBRATE WORLD’S LARGEST ANNUAL MUSIC EVENT ON SUNDAY JUNE 21

Hundreds of free music-making events are planned across Connecticut on Sunday, June 21, as communities statewide join the global Make Music Day celebration. Seventeen Connecticut cities and towns will host performances, workshops, interactive activities, and community events as part of the worldwide festival held annually on the summer solstice.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique and is now celebrated in more than 2,000 cities worldwide. Unlike a traditional music festival, Make Music Day invites people of all ages and skill levels to perform, learn, teach, and enjoy music in public spaces free of charge.

Participating Connecticut communities include Bethel, Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, Hebron, Manchester, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Norwich, Old Lyme, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Southbury, Westport, Willimantic, and Windsor.

Since Connecticut joined the celebration in 2018, more than 3,500 free concerts have taken place statewide through support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Highlights this year include:

• Bridgeport: Summer Solstice Party at the historic Arcade Mall, performances by Neighborhood Music students, and live music at local businesses including Sound Coffee, Ursa Coffee, and Fire Engine Pizza.

• Fairfield: More than 80 performances across 18 venues, including a community choir singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” free yoga and sound bath sessions at Jennings Beach, and the return of “Pianos in the Wild.”

• Ridgefield: Music at 15 venues throughout town, with Ballard Park serving as a central performance hub.

• Rocky Hill: A unique “Rhythm Bike” percussion experience, along with performances by the Foundry Saxophone Quartet and local musicians.

• Willimantic: More than 25 performances featuring open mic sessions, community drum circles, karaoke, and the launch of a new youth music scholarship fund.

• Norwich: First-time participation with performances filling downtown parks and public spaces.

Additional celebrations and musical events will also take place in Cheshire, Guilford, Litchfield, and Niantic.

For complete schedules and event listings, visit makemusicday.org/ct.