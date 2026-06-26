Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Struck by Car in Downtown Bridgeport

At approximately 6:52 a.m. today, AMR, Bridgeport Fire Engine 1, and Bridgeport Police officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Water Street and John Street after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers arrived to find AMR and Bridgeport Fire Engine 1 personnel rendering aid to a male pedestrian lying in the roadway. The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The scene was secured, and the Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate. Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that a 29-year-old Bridgeport resident was operating a black Honda Civic northbound on Water Street when the vehicle traveled through the intersection with John Street and struck a 71-year-old Bridgeport resident who was attempting to cross Water Street from the eastbound sidewalk.

The 71-year-old pedestrian sustained serious injuries and is currently listed in critical condition. The 29-year-old driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

The collision remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer N. Fowler at 203-576-7640 or nathaniel.fowler@bridgeportct.gov.