Bridgeport News: Person Shot

9:28pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A person has been shot at the corner of Stratford and Hollister Avenue.  Detectives are on scene investigating.  Unknown the exact condition of the victim but scanner reports say they are conscious and alert.  A second ambulance was called for a woman who fell down a flight of stairs.

