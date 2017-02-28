Westport News: Chief Makes Fraudulent Credit Card Arrest

On 02/23/17, Chief Foti Koskinas observed a vehicle in the Greens Farms Railroad Station parking lot with the blinker on, engine running and operator laid back. The Chief checked on the operator, and as the window rolled down, he immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. Other units were called to the scene and the operator was asked out of the car. The operator, Lorenzo Woods, was evasive and unable to explain why he was there. While speaking with Woods, another male approached the Officers. The second male was identified as Theophilus Brown.

The Officers determined that the two males were attempting to cash a fraudulent money order worth $1,000.00 at the Post Office. Officers located a total of 4 fraudulent money orders in the car, all with different names on them. Also located in the vehicle was a credit card with another individuals name on it. The credit card was checked through a credit card reader which showed information different than what is embossed on the card itself. Both Brown and Woods were taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters. They were processed for the above listed charges and held on bond. Both were subsequently released on Promises to Appear which was decided by the Bail Commissioner. Court date was set for 03/02/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)

