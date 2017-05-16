Trumbull Teen Charged With Sexual Assault

#Trumbull CT–On Friday, May 12, 2017, Trumbull Police charged a fifteen (15) year old Trumbull teenager with sexually assaulting an eight (8) year old female neighbor in his house last Monday

afternoon, May 8, 2017. The mother of the eight-year-old female victim reported to police that last Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m. she called outside her front door for her daughter to come home, then saw her daughter run from the teenage male’s house nearby. The victim told her mother that the male had grabbed her and pulled her inside the house, where he then touched her inappropriately. The child’s mother immediately reported the incident to police.

Trumbull Police later obtained expert assistance from a Child Sexual Assault Forensic Interviewer who learned the details of what had occurred. The child disclosed a detailed account of how she had been grabbed and pulled into the teenager’s house, where she was sexually assaulted. Investigators also learned of an earlier incident that had occurred between the two, where the victim was subjected to similar sexual contact with the teenager just days earlier.

Trumbull Police obtained an Arrest Warrant charging the fifteen-year-old male with:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor;

Kidnapping, 1st Degree;

Unlawful Restraint, 1st Degree;

Sexual Assault 4th Degree;

Threatening 2nd Degree; and

Risk of Injury to a Minor, two (2) counts.

The fifteen-year-old male was remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Court, where he was detained. On Tuesday, May 16, Trumbull Police were informed that the case had been transferred to the adult Superior Court of the Fairfield Judicial District for arraignment. Trumbull Police were assisted in this investigation by Child Forensic Interview specialists from “The Center for Family Justice” in Bridgeport, and the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad for evidence collection. The detectives are continuing the investigation with additional interviews and evidence collection.