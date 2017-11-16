Bridgeport News: Police Arrest One In Robbery

#Bridgeport CT– Captain Porter of the Bridgeport Police confirmed that around 9:35am this morning the EdLens at 586 Pequonnock Street was robbed at gunpoint by a masked gunman. An officer working the construction where the water main break at North and Park Avenue recognized the scene as a robbery and gave chase. The suspect stopped and fired at the officer but missed. The officer and the suspect were NOT hit by the gunfire. The suspect’s gun was found 510 Pequonnock Street, the money, and his mask was found on the side of the nearby nail salon. The suspect claimed he was shot and police transported him to St. Vincent’s Hospital but no gunshot wounds were found.

The suspect is being charged with one robbery (name and mugshot not available at this time) and police are investigating his involvement with other robberies such as the armed robbery at Kauser’s on Fairfield Avenue last night or Little Caesar’s last week as well as the armed robbery at Bar on Main Street in Stratford. Police are looking for another suspect who fled the scene on Charles Street.