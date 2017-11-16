Bridgeport News: EbLens Robber Arrested

#Bridgeport CT–Thursday at 9:35am, officers responded to a 911 call coming from inside Eblens at 586 Pequonnock Street. The caller reported that the store was being robbed. An alert officer working an outside overtime job nearby immediately spotted the suspect exiting the store wearing a mask. The officer gave chase and the suspect turned and fired at him. The officer returned fire and with the help of other responding units, the robber, Jachim Brown (DOB 4/12/90), was apprehended. Officers recovered the stolen money, nearly $1900, the firearm used to shoot at the officer, the mask worn during the robbery, and the shell casing from Brown’s gun. Brown sustained only a minor injury that does not appear to be the result of a gunshot. During a post-arrest interview, Brown admitted to the robbery and to firing at the officer.

At the time of the robbery, the store was occupied by two female store employees. They stated that Brown entered the store and dragged one of the women to the rear of the store by her hair while holding them at gunpoint and demanding the money. The Detective Bureau is investigating the potential involvement of others in this case and exploring the possibility of Brown being linked to other similar crimes. In addition to the robbery and weapons charges, Brown is being charged with the attempted murder of the officer. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

(Bridgeport Press Release)