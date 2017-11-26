Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Man Shot Update

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

11:30AMish– #Bridgeport CT–At approximately 11:30 am at Spring and East Main St.  Adult male victim was standing by the front driver’s side of a car that was parked facing west on Spring St.  The incident occurred at the northeast corner of the intersection.  An unknown male walking westbound on Spring St fired 3 shots at the victim, who was struck in the right shin.  There were no shell casings left at the scene.  A cell phone and blood spots were located at the scene.  The victim was transported by private vehicle to Bridgeport hospital. The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries to his leg.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)

