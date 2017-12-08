Bridgeport News: City Snow Advisory

Bridgeport, CT – In anticipation of the pending snow fall due to impact Bridgeport on Saturday, December 9, 2017, Mayor Joe Ganim today is updating residents on the forecast effects for Bridgeport.

Forecast

The City of Bridgeport anticipates a significant snow fall starting early Saturday morning and continuing through the day, which is projected to produce as much as six inches of snow. The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will continue to monitor forecast updates. Since a Snow Emergency has not been declared, there are no parking bans. If the forecast warrants the City to activate a Snow Emergency, we will alert all media and the community accordingly and immediately.

Closings

Please be advised, the City of Bridgeport Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, December 9, 2017 due to the snow event. The Bridgeport Public School Campuses will also be closed on Saturday, December 9, 2017 for all activities and programs (day and evening).

For the latest updates, resources and information about the snowstorm, residents are asked to check Bridgeportct.gov/snow

