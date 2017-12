#Bridgeport CT– On November 21, members of the Bridgeport Task Force arrested Rasaad Haynes and executed a search warrant upon his person and residence at 225 Golden Hill Street in apartment 5E. Seized was three illegal firearms (.23 revolver, .45 caliber 19911 Semi-automatic and a .45 HiPoint Semi-automatic. He was held on a 250,000 bond.