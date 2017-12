12:50am–#Bridgeport CT– Police had suspects flee from a car parked in front of 44 Laurel Court. Police apprehended one, it sounds like one is still at large. There is a police presence in the Laurel Court, Park and Iranistan Avenue. I don’t know what they are wanted for but if you live in the area keep your doors locked and if you see anyone running in your backyard call 911!

