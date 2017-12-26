Bridgeport News: Mayor Ganim Activates Cold Weather Protocol

#Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security today activated the city’s cold weather protocol. This means all Bridgeport public library branches and senior centers, as well as the Greater Bridgeport Transit Terminal, will be open during the day as warming centers. Anyone in need of shelter, during the frigid temperatures expected to impact the region, can utilize the facilities listed below.

Greater Bridgeport Transit Bus Terminal : 710 Water St, Bridgeport CT (8A- 8P)

Bridgeport Public Library Locations and Branch Hours:

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, 203-576-7400; (10A-6P)

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, 203-576-7025; (12P-8P)

Newfield Branch – 1230 Stratford Avenue, 203-576-7828; (10A-6P)

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, 203-576-7003; (12P-8P)

Old Mill Green Branch – 1677 East Main Street, 203-576-7634; (12P-8P)

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

East Side Senior Center- 1057 East Main St Bridgeport, CT (9A-3P)

Black Rock Senior Center- 2676 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT (9A-3P)

Ella Jackson Senior Center – 52 George Pipkin Way Bridgeport CT (9A-3P)



