Bridgeport News: Police Update On Fatal Crash

The Bridgeport Serious Crash Investigation Team responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and 2 vehicles that occurred today, December 19th at 11:28 am on Huntington Turnpike near the intersection of Priscilla St.

Michelle Crooks, 50, of Bridgeport was crossing Huntington Turnpike from the shopping center parking lot of 345 Huntington Turnpike when she was struck by a 2017 BMW 430 xi traveling north on Huntington Turnpike operated by a 41-year-old female from Trumbull. After striking Crooks the BMW veered to the right striking a tree and a 2004 Honda CRV with 3 occupants, all of Bridgeport that was exiting the gas station at 406 Huntington Turnpike.

Crooks was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:01 pm. The operator of the BMW was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she is listed in critical condition suffering from severe head and facial injuries. The occupants of the Honda CRV were transported to St Vincent’s Hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Members of the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit assisted Bridgeport at the accident scene. Bridgeport Police Officer Michael Falbo is the lead investigator. The investigation is continuing.

(Bridgeport Police News Release)