Stratford News: Morning Fire

#Stratford CT–A late Monday morning fire damaged a home on Bates Street in Stratford. At 10am Tuesday morning, the Stratford Fire Department responded to 12 Bates Street for a fire in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters arrived to find a fire contained to the bedrooms mattress and night stand. Within 15 Minutes and under the command of Assistant Chief Reitmeyer, Fire Crews were able extinguish the fire without any injuries. The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause and found improperly disposing of cigarette ashes into a plastic garbage pale was to blame for the damage. Occupants (2) will have to relocate until repairs can be made and approved by the building official.

(Stratford Fire Press Release)