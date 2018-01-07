Bridgeport News: 2 Unresponsive Males Rescued

6:01pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to City Hall Annex at 999 Broad Street for an unresponsive male in a snow bank turned out to be two unresponsive males. The first responders were leaving the scene as I arrived but it appeared that both males were responsive and were transported to the hospital. Please say a prayer for them and those that live out in the streets, and be thankful for our caring first responders!
Open the doors for these homeless people… Ganim, you did it, now take care of them…
open the St. Augustine Church just as Joel Olsteen opened his Church ; they dont pay taxes…now give back..St Augustine!
