Bridgeport News: 2 Unresponsive Males Rescued

6:01pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to City Hall Annex at 999 Broad Street for an unresponsive male in a snow bank turned out to be two unresponsive males. The first responders were leaving the scene as I arrived but it appeared that both males were responsive and were transported to the hospital. Please say a prayer for them and those that live out in the streets, and be thankful for our caring first responders!