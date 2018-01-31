Bridgeport News: Free One Day Adult Flu Clinic

#Bridgeport, CT – In response to the recent flu outbreak in Connecticut and throughout the nation, the City of Bridgeport Health Department is hosting a Free One Day Adult Flu Clinic on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT. With the mission of preventing the spread of the flu, Health Director Bond is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. “The flu vaccine causes antibodies to develop that provide protection from different strains of the flu so that if you do get infected, the symptoms and impact will be lessened,” said Health Director Bond.

Prevention Tips:

The Health Department is also sharing helpful prevention tips:

If sick, limit contact with others to avoid spreading germs.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Trash tissues.

Sanitize your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, especially when someone is ill.

Avoid contact with sick people.

People are more contagious before symptoms appear. The time from when a person is exposed to the flu virus and infected to the time symptoms develop averages about 2 days. At the first sign of the flu, go to your doctor. There are antiviral drugs (such as Tamiflu) that the doctor may prescribe to shorten the duration of the flu, if treated early.

Symptoms of the flu usually start suddenly, they include: fever, aching muscles, sore throat, headaches, feeling tired, runny and stuffy nose, and coughing.

The Health Department team will be going around the city to more at-risk populations sharing English/ Spanish door hangers with flu prevention tips. Anyone can get the flu, even healthy people. However, those most at risk for complications from the flu include people who are 65 years of age and older, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic illness.

There are also Free Ongoing Adult Flu Clinics at 752 E. Main Street, Room 100, Bridgeport, CT on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. For more information on flu prevention, go to BridgeportCT.gov/FighttheFlu.

