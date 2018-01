UPDATE: The car was impounded by Bridgeport Police. Drugs were found but no gun located.

UPDATE: A vehicle matching the description has been stopped on I-95 near exit 19. Expect rubbernecking delays in both directions.

12:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– A report of shots fired in the Union/Orange Street area between two cars which fled onto I-95. So far no one or anything reported hit.

