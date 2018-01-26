Norwalk News: Charges After Pursuit

#Norwalk CT–On January 23, 2018, at 1:26 am, an officer from the Patrol Division observed a vehicle travelling on Water Street with significant front-end damage. Just prior to the officer’s observation an evading accident had been reported in South Norwalk. Suspecting this was the evading vehicle, the officer attempted a motor vehicle stop on the Stroffolino Bridge however, the operator refused to pull over. The vehicle accelerated away before pulling to a stop in the driveway of 35 Fort Point Street. The operator then fled on foot and a short foot pursuit ensued. The officer tackled the operator to the ground, where the suspect actively resisted arrest. Officers were able to subdue the suspect and take him into custody. Officers found the vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was stolen out of Middletown, Connecticut.

Arrested: Luis Garcia, 20 of 234 High Ridge Drive Bridgeport

Charges: Larceny 1, Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Impersonation, Engaging Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Operating Under Suspension and Misuse Marker Plate.

Bond: $100,000

