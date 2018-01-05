Bridgeport Snow Emergency Update

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport snow emergency is still in effect today, January 5, 2018 and until further notice to allow for continued citywide snow clean up and plow service. During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted SNOW EMERGENCY streets and ADDITIONAL STREETS WILL BE POSTED to allow snow plow drivers to clear passages. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here.

Sanitation/ Recycling

Sanitation and recycling collection will RESUME ON MONDAY with normal schedule. Christmas tree collection also begins on Monday, January 8, 2018.

2018 CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP GUIDELINES

Tree collection will begin Monday, January 8th and will run until Monday, February 5, 2018 . Place trees curbside at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled Recycling Day. Please do not put trees outside days prior as they can be buried by snow or blown into streets causing a safety hazard. All trees must be free of decorations, lights, and plastic bags. Artificial trees will not be picked up. Christmas Trees can also be brought to the City Transfer Station on 475 Asylum Street.

Transfer Station

The City of Bridgeport Transfer Station will be closed until Monday, January 8, 2018.

Residents may go to www.bridgeportct.gov/snow for the latest updates, information, and resources. Please be sure to check local television and radio news outlets and follow the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook

