Bridgeport Services Cancelled Due To Storm

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim has announced City of Bridgeport City Hall and City Hall Annex city services employees will not report to work due to the snowfall and inclement conditions today, Thursday, January 4, 2018. Bridgeport Public Schools have announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, January 4, 2018. All City of Bridgeport public parks will be closed. Mayor Ganim encourages residents to remain home and off the roads during this snowfall with blinding winds for their safety, and to allow plows to continue working to clear the city streets.

Residents may go to www.bridgeportct.gov/snow for the latest updates, information and resources. Please be sure to check local television and radio news outlets and follow the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook.

This press release was made possible by: