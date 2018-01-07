Fairfield News: Firefighters & Local Business Teams To Help Senior With Heat

The week, the Fairfield Fire Department responded to the home of a senior citizen who was concerned that she may run out of heating oil. The Fairfield Fire Department assisted the homeowner in obtaining a supply of oil in conjunction with Connecticut Tank Removal; a local response partner, until her usual oil provider could respond. A local oil company stated they were having a difficult time keeping up with demand due to the frigid temperatures. “Advance planning for all types of weather and emergency situations is crucial,” said Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood. Although there are many resources available to assist the

community with this type of planning, Sherwood suggested the website www.ready.gov as a good starting place.

In this type of extreme cold, it is important to take extra precautions to stay safe. Some suggestions are to ensure you have numerous working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and if you are physically able, it is helpful for residents to clear snow away from their nearest fire hydrants for easy fire department access. Residents are reminded to never discard wood stove or fireplace ashes in or near your home. They should be discarded in a metal container at a safe distance away from your home.

Please dial 2-1- 1 for assistance if you lose heat and require shelter. As always, dial 9-1- 1 in the event of an emergency. If you are not sure if you have an emergency call anyway, it’s better to have the situation checked by professionals.