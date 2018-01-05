Fairfield CT–Snow Shoveling for Seniors Update – We’re working on compiling the list of shovelers for those who have registered this year. Our Snow Shoveling for Seniors program connects seniors and people with disabilities in Fairfield with students who are willing to provide snow shoveling services. Once we have a list of student shovelers, we’ll distribute it. Those enrolled in the program are responsible for contacting the volunteer from the list provided and for making financial or scheduling arrangements. Click here to download registration forms or stop by the office to pick one up.

Click here for more: http://www.fairfieldct.org/filestorage/10726/11018/14665/17954/20283/Snow_Shoveling_for_Seniors_Information_2016.pdf

