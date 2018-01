#Fairfield CT–Operation Fuel & Heating Assistance: Applications for Operation Fuel and heating assistance are available in Social Services at the Bigelow Center. Operation Fuel and the heating assistance programs help households pay for their winter heating bills and are based on income eligibility. Click here for more information. To make an appointment, please call

Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3170.

