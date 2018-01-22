Himes, Blumenthal Introduce Darwin Day

WASHINGTON, DC— Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced a bill to commemorate the 209th anniversary of the birthday of Charles Darwin on February 12, 2018.

In doing so, the lawmakers hope to recognize the profound and revolutionary contributions that Darwin made to our understanding of the origins of life and also the example he set of the power of education and knowledge to change the world.

“We are lucky to be alive during a time of discoveries more spectacular than our ancestors could even have imagined, from the existence of planets orbiting distant stars to the capacity to cure diseases that have afflicted people for millennia,” said Himes. “I am confident that we will continue to explore, to learn more about the world around us and how to make that world a better place. But this work has never, and will never, come easily. At a time when well-established science is under constant attack, we must be vigilant in defending the pursuit of truth from those who would claim that facts have no meaning.”

“I am proud to champion and celebrate Charles Darwin’s achievements and those of every scientist and explorer who followed in his footsteps,” said Blumenthal. “Darwin Day recognizes the invaluable contributions of Darwin, without whom our understanding of this world would be fundamentally altered. Today, we reflect and remember that the advancements of science and human knowledge are profoundly important to the progress of humankind.”

“We thank Representative Himes and Senator Blumenthal for their steadfast work defending scientific research and the teaching of evolution in public schools,” said Roy Speckhardt, executive director of the American Humanist Association. “By introducing and co-sponsoring Darwin Day resolutions, members of Congress are showing the American people that scientific thinking plays a crucial role in solving many of the problems that Congress seeks to address.”

