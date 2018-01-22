Malloy Favors Dreamers

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement regarding the vote in the U.S. Congress this afternoon to end the shutdown of the federal government:

“While Congress did reinstate core functions of the federal government, I remain deeply disappointed in the manner in which President Trump and Republican congressional leaders have decided to govern. While controlling both houses of Congress and the presidency, they continually elect to kick the can down the road on critical issues facing our nation and offer no stability or long-term vision. In short, it’s a misguided and irresponsible way to run any organization, much less the federal government.

“I am also disheartened by the Republicans’ deeply cynical negotiating tactics, creating a false choice between ensuring protection for Dreamers and extending the Children’s Health Insurance Program, putting health coverage for nine million children – including 17,000 in Connecticut – at risk.

“I hope this time around Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will keep his word and allow a vote to protect DACA recipients. Dreamers have grown up in this country. They are productive members of our communities. They contribute to our economy. They serve in our military. Quite simply, this legislation is common sense and long overdue.”

