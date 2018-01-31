Trumubll News: 8 Pounds Of Pot Found In Traffic Stop

12:15am–#Trumbull CT– Only January 29 a Volkswagen Passat was stopped on Route 8 southbound at exit 7. The Volkswagen failed to move over a lane and nearly struck a stationary vehicle, a state police cruiser with its lights activated. Probable cause was developed according to the state police incident report to search the vehicle. During the traffic stop the passenger, Jonathan Ven of Naugatuck admitted to having a small amount of marijuana which he provided. Police also located a large plastic container with over eight pounds of marijuana. Ven claimed sole ownership of the pot and explained he had it mailed to him so he could sell it. He was obviously arrested and placed on a $100,000 surety bond.