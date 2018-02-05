Amateure Radio Class Offered

Fairfield, Connecticut (February 4, 2018) – The Greater Fairfield Amateur Radio Association (GFARA) is offering an amateur radio technician class at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 77 Building (Building 5) located at 595 Turney Road in Fairfield. Classes will run for 9 weeks from February 7th through April 18th and be held from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The class costs $50 which covers the textbook, handouts, exam fee and a one-year membership to the GFARA Amateur Radio Club. The course will be taught by a team of experienced amateur radio (also referred to as Ham Radio) operators, lead by Larry Gross.

The FCC Technician License exam covers basic regulations, operating practices, and electronics theory, with a focus on VHF and UHF applications. Class Lead Larry Gross said, “You don’t need any prior experience or familiarity with electronics and you don’t even have to learn Morse Code”! Technicians are able to operate FM voice, digital packet (computers), television, single-sideband voice and several other interesting modes. Being a technician allows you to make international radio contacts via satellites using relatively simple station equipment.

Amateur Radio (ham radio) is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics and communication together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones. It’s fun, social, educational, and can be a lifeline during times of need. Mr. Gross added that “many of us are active in the preparedness community, even assisting in events like the Fairfield Half Marathon”.

For more information and the class registration forms visit the club’s website, www.gfara.com or email the class’s coordinator at 4samfox@gmail.com or message their Twitter feed @GFARAclub.

This press release is made possible by: