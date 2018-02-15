Three things for CT residents to do on CT Clean Energy Day

There are a few ways to make your home high-performing – and one you’ll truly fall in love with. High-performance homes are airtight, comfortable, and healthy. Assess these three areas to get started.

Make sure your home is air-tight with proper insulation.

You wouldn’t wear a jacket with holes in it when you go out in the cold, so why allow gaps and poorly-insulated areas to let the frosty air into your home? Sealing cracks and gaps in walls, attics, and crawl spaces as well as around wires, pipes, windows and door frames will help solve that, keeping the warm inside air from escaping. Don’t forget about properly insulating those same walls, attics, crawl spaces and around your ducts too.

Keep on top of home energy maintenance.

How is your heating system performing this winter? You’ll need to continue thinking about its performance as we head into the spring and summer months, too. Be sure you have your heating and cooling system serviced annually by a qualified professional. Clean or change air filters every three months, or more often if you smoke or have pets. Homeowners and renters can also consider upgrading to a smart Wi-Fi thermostat, which automatically adjusts the temperature and can cut down on energy usage when you’re not home.

Go for top quality indoor climate and air. You deserve clean air and a comfortable climate in your home. That begins with proper ventilation and air sealing. We talked about the benefits of sealing in previous blog posts, but did you know sealing not only keeps pollen and dust at bay, it also moderates the humidity levels and temperature swings in your home? Proper ventilation and air flow also reduces the chance for mold growth – whether it’s from leaky ducts or condensation in your attic and crawl spaces.

Loving your home even more is as easy as taking these three steps. For more energy-saving tips from Eversource, click here: https://www.energizect.com/your-home/solutions-list/home-energy-solutions-core-services

This press release is made possible by: