Senator Murphy Votes For “Dreamers”

#WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) released the following statement on Thursday after voting for bipartisan legislation that protects Dreamers and provides them a path to citizenship. The McCain-Coons legislation failed by a vote of 52 to 47. The bipartisan Schumer legislation failed by a vote of 54 to 45.

“Today the president blew up the only compromise on immigration that had a chance to pass. It’s unfortunate, but not surprising. His candidacy and presidency have been premised on anti-immigrant grandstanding, and he won’t sign anything that makes things better,” said Murphy.

