Orange, CT (February 13, 2018): Connecticut State Troopers seize over one pound of marijuana, over one half kilogram of powder cocaine and approximately $2500.00 in cash during a motor vehicle stop. On February 13, 2018 at approximately 12:30 a.m., troopers from Troop G-Bridgeport were conducting motor vehicle enforcement when they observed a 2004 Acura TSX conduct a motor vehicle violation. Troopers stopped the Acura on Route 114 near New Haven Ave. in Orange. Upon speaking with the Acura occupants, troopers immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle and determined that marijuana may still be contained in the vehicle. Troopers initiated an investigation and with the assistance of State Police narcotic detection dog, K9 Silver, troopers located and seized over one pound of marijuana, over one-half kilogram of powder cocaine and approximately $2500.00 in cash. Both the operator, Jocelyn Serrano-Rivera and passenger, Jonathan Brito, were taken into custody and transported to Troop G. Jocelyn Nyas Serrano-Rivera (4/27/1997) of 280 Gilbert St., Hamden was charged with Conspiracy to commit Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell (WITS), Possession of Cocaine WITS within 1500 Feet of a School/Daycare, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana WITS within 1500 feet of a School, Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Possession of Untaxed Marijuana/controlled substance and Speeding. Serrano-Rivera was held on $150,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on February 13, 2018. Jonathan Brito (dob 9/21/1993) of 10 Summit St., Derby was charged with Conspiracy to commit Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell (WITS), Possession of Cocaine WITS within 1500 Feet of a School/Daycare, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana WITS within 1500 feet of a School, Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Possession of Untaxed Marijuana/controlled substance. Brito was held on $250,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on February 13, 2018.