Bridgeport News: Student Calls In Fire In The South End

12:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– For tenth grader Rafael Rodriguez it was another day walking home from Bassick High School. But today it was different as he neared Cottage Street and smelled smoke. He discovered smoke coming out of the 3rd floor and immediately called 911. As a result, the firefighters were quickly on the scene and was able to keep the smoky fire contained to the third floor. Firefighters conducted two searches and found no one in the building. There were no reported injuries. The photo was contributed by Rafael taken just moments after calling in the fire.

How about some likes for local hero Rafael Rodgriguez? Way to go!