Bridgeport Student To Be Senator’s Aid

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Monday that he has appointed Isaac Vargas, a junior at Central High School in Bridgeport, to serve as a U.S. Senate Page for the Spring 2018 program. Isaac will have the opportunity to work in the Senate chamber and assist with day-to-day operations at the Capitol.

“Isaac is a fantastic, dedicated student,” said Murphy. “I’m excited to bring him on board with our office. Pages have the unique opportunity to see our government at work up close, and I know he’s going to learn a lot during his time here.”

“I’m very excited to have the chance to represent Bridgeport and my Latino community,” said Isaac Vargas. “It’s an honor to come to the Senate, work every day for the betterment of our country, and meet other great students from across the nation. I took an AP government class, and it’s amazing to see that AP government class unfold right in front of your eyes. Not a lot of people have this opportunity, so I’m very honored and humbled.”

Page responsibilities include delivery of correspondence and legislative materials within the Congressional complex, taking messages for members, preparing the Chamber for Senate sessions, and carrying bills and amendments to the desk. Pages are also required to attend classes each morning at the Page School beginning at 6:15am. The Senate Page Program is administrated by the Sergeant at Arms, the Secretary of the Senate, and the party secretaries.

