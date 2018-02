5:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have one in custody with a stolen vehicle off exit 30 of I-95. The stolen car was a Nissan stolen from Greenwich last night. Police followed the car at a distance from Coleman Street onto I-95 northbound to exit 34, then southbound when the driver got off exit 30. That is when the police lit their lights and the driver pulled over and took the driver into custody without incident.

