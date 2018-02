6:34pm–#Trumbull CT– A fourteen-year-old student with a history of cardiac issues collapsed in the gymnasium at Trumbull Avenue at 72 Strobel Road. A parent wasted no time and provided CPR. When Trumbull EMS arrived they reported the girl was conscious and breathing. When I arrived the gym was empty and the trainer and coaches were afraid to talk to reporters. If anyone knows this hero student please have them contact me at Steve@DoingItLocal.com good news report!