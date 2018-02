11:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Today’s vehicle fire was on Fairfield Avenue near Albion Street. A witness told me the car hit a tree in the road divider in front of Krausers a little over a half mile away before the car caught fire. A person in the nearby store helped put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. The fire department also used dry chemical extinguisher instead of water so there would be no freezing.

