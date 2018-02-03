Westport News: Larceny Arrest

On 09/09/2017, officers were dispatched to Whole Foods on a report of a shoplifting. Store security reported that a woman hid several items in her purse, but paid for only one item at checkout before leaving the store. She fled when confronted by security who was able to provide officers with the license plate of the vehicle she was operating. Store security also recognized the suspect, identified as Brianna Pennell, as a woman who had been previously banned from all Whole Foods store locations. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant application for Pennell, which was later granted and signed by a judge.

At approximately 11:45pm on 01/12/2018, the Norwalk Police Department contacted Westport headquarters and advised they had Pennell detained on the outstanding warrant. Officers responded to Norwalk PD and transported Pennell to headquarters where she was charged with 53a-125b Larceny 6 th and 53a-107 Criminal Trespass 1 st . She was held on a court set $20,000 bond.

