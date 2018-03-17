Senator Tony Hwang Shaves Head For St. Baldrick’s

Connecticut State Senator Tony Hwang had his head shaved Friday night at Osborne Hill School in Fairfield to benefit cancer research, as part of St. Baldrick’s “Team Teddy.” The Team Teddy page says “Team Teddy was founded in honor of Teddy Gerber, who was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma in 2009, when he was just 8 years old. After bravely fighting his illness for nine months, Teddy died on August 16, 2010, aged 9 1/2. Team Teddy carries on in Teddy’s memory, raising money to find a cure for pediatric cancer”. So far over $112,000 was raised. To donate to this cause go to: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/108/2017