Fairfield News: New Scam

#Fairfield CT–On 03/15/2018 at 5:34pm the Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of a woman who stated she was scammed out of $200.00 at the Super Stop & Shop, 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff in Fairfield. The complainant reported that while backing out of a parking space in the lot, she looked in her rearview mirror and made sure it was clear to proceed. As she continued backing up, she suddenly heard a loud thump at the rear of her vehicle. After getting out to investigate, she observed an unidentified male holding his hand as if he was in pain. The male suspect told her she had backed into him as he was walking behind her vehicle. The male suspect also told her that she had damaged his phone, which he was holding in his hand. The complainant suggested calling the police and the male suspect convinced her to pay him for his damaged phone and he would forget about being struck. After giving him the money and leaving the area, she became suspicious to his behavior and drove back to the lot. She said it appeared the male suspect was looking for other patrons to scam. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male with long black hair in a ponytail and wearing a maroon and black tracksuit. The complainant said that it appeared he may possibly be working with another subject operating a grey compact sedan driving around the parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the male in question when they arrived. Anyone with information regarding the scam is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203)254-4808, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637).

