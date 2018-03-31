8:50am–#Norwalk CT—Norwalk Firefighters responded to a building fire on 85 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The two-story commercial building was occupied by “Mikes Limo Service” The fire started in the apartment located at the rear of the garage. The room was gutted and there was heavy smoke damage to the rest of the building. One occupant of the business was transported to Norwalk Hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns. The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 min. The cause is still under investigation.

(Norwalk Fire Department press release)