Bridgeport News: Ganim Praises Legislators On Gaming

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim today issued the following statement praising the hard work and unity of the Bridgeport State Legislative delegation, who successfully fought to get the Connecticut General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee to approve House Bill No. 5305 AN ACT CONCERNING A REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS TO QUALIFY AN ENTITY TO DEVELOP A CASINO GAMING FACILITY IN THE STATE. The bill opens the door to further commercial casino gaming in Connecticut and could potentially bring 7,000 jobs to Bridgeport if a plan by Las Vegas-based MGM to build a $675 resort casino on the Bridgeport waterfront becomes a reality.

“I am extremely proud of the courage and leadership of the entire Bridgeport legislative delegation, who appeared together in unity and strength to stand up for real economic development in the Bridgeport-New Haven region. Senators Gomes and Moore, Representatives Baker, Rosario, Stafstrom, Santiago, Stallworth and Hennessy have each shown tremendous resolve and a visionary approach to successful growth and prosperity for all in Connecticut. They are as valuable a delegation as a community can have. I also want to compliment all the other legislators in Hartford – including West Hartford’s Representative Joe Verrengia – who persevered, moved forward and made this important jobs bill successfully in committee. This is a casino bill for Bridgeport which also keeps jobs in other parts of the state. It’s an important jobs bill, and Connecticut needs jobs. This is a clear signal to the business community that we are open for investment from companies outside of Connecticut who is looking to plant seeds and grow here, and help us develop our new economy. Now let’s push forward for an open, transparent process to bring thousands of more jobs to Connecticut!”

